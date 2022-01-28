Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.08 and the highest is $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $20.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.