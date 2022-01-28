Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.08% of Regions Financial worth $422,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

