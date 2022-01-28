Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

