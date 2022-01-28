Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.33). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 390.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 1,657,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

