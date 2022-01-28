Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading Up 0.5%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 31,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 46,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%.

In other Red Violet news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after buying an additional 254,805 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 557,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 215,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

