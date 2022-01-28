Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €94.00 ($106.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €99.00 ($112.50) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/7/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €102.00 ($115.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €102.00 ($115.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/30/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €102.00 ($115.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of KBX stock traded up €0.54 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, reaching €90.32 ($102.64). 148,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a twelve month high of €117.08 ($133.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

