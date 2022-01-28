RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from RBG’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.71) on Friday. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a market capitalization of £120.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.16.
