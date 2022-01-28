RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from RBG’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.71) on Friday. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a market capitalization of £120.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.16.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

