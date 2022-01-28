Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.