Raymond James Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $107.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.90.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 81,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.