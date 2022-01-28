Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,295 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 71.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 106.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.01 million, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

