Raymond James & Associates Invests $309,000 in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,964 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $445.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

