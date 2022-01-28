Raymond James & Associates Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

