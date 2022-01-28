Raymond James & Associates Has $305,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $121.79 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.77 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

