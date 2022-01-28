Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $20.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

