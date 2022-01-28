Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,938 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $109.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.