Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $63.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

OTEX opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

