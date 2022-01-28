Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $869,889.81

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $869,889.81 and $39,425.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,410.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.31 or 0.06643435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00289438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.00780574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009154 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00390721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00238906 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,169,930 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.