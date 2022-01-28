Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Trading Up 1%

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39). Approximately 244,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 149,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.70 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.11.

In other news, insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £9,386.30 ($12,663.65).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

