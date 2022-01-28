Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of REEMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. 134,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,336. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.97.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

