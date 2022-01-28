Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

