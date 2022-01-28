Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Tops $10.95 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $65,785.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00281055 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.