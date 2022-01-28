Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

