Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Camden National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden National by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

