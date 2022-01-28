Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

