Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

