Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

