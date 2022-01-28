Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,867 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 661.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

