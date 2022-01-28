Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $64,859,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $9,211,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.90 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.