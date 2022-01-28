Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556,100 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 1.71% of Qumu worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,863. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

