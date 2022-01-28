Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

Vijay Mukund Jog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 13,800 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,972.00.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$342.06 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

