Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

AMZN stock opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,389.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.