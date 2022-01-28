QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QuantumScape by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

