Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Qualys by 78.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

