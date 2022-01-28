QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.40

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.40 and traded as low as $36.35. QNB shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. QNB’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.