Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

