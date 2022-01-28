Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

