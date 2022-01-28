Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

