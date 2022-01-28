Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

