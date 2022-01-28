Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

MSFT opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

