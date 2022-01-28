Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

