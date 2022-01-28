Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By KeyCorp

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.