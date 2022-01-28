Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TRST stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 237,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 71,775 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

