Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for General Electric Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

