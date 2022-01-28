Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Issued By William Blair

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

