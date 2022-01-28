Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

