Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $9.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $627.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.93.

Shares of LRCX traded down $22.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.33. 18,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $676.09 and a 200-day moving average of $624.19. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

