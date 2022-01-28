Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

