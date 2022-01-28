Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

