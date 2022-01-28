Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreased by Analyst

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

