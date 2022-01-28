Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.